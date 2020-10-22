The Lead: The voice of a Gandhi descendant

Hi and welcome to the lead. In today's episode, you will be listening to Sonal Parikh, the great-great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi who believes change can come about if we start at the individual level. Listen in.

Sonal Parikh: Professionally, am a journalist, creative writer and a translator. Sometimes, the publishers give me choices and sometimes I suggest and that's how the translation work is done. I am working for a Gujarati Daily, Janmabhoomi. I had a very normal childhood. We didn't have the burden that we are descendants of the Mahatama. I read his autobiography at a very young age and I was fascinated by his courage. His message of peace and brotherhood is relevant even today... Gandhiji's values are simple and basic, very easy to understand but not very easy to apply...

