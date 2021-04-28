In today's episode, Research scholar Krishnan Thakar speaks about the industrial corridors and what they mean for our country.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to DH Radio. Today we are joined by Krishana Thakar, who is a research scholar, to talk about industrial corridors and what they mean for our country. Hi, Krishnan, welcome to DH Radio.
Krishnan Thakar: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you so much. Ahmed: What are these industrial corridors and what fuelled their need? Krishnan: Industrial corridors are these large pathways of industrial activity primarily manufacturing. For example, the Delhi-Mumbai corridor, which is the first industrial corridor in India, which came up in 2007.
Tune in to know more.
The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19