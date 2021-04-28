The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

In today's episode, Research scholar Krishnan Thakar speaks about the industrial corridors and what they mean for our country.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to DH Radio. Today we are joined by Krishana Thakar, who is a research scholar, to talk about industrial corridors and what they mean for our country. Hi, Krishnan, welcome to DH Radio.

Krishnan Thakar: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you so much. Ahmed: What are these industrial corridors and what fuelled their need? Krishnan: Industrial corridors are these large pathways of industrial activity primarily manufacturing. For example, the Delhi-Mumbai corridor, which is the first industrial corridor in India, which came up in 2007.

Tune in to know more.