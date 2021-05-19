'The show must go on', says Dr KK Aggarwal in last video

Eminent cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal, who was the former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a Padma Shri awardee, passed away on May 17 due to Covid-19. In one of his last videos, he said, “The show must go on.”

In the past few months, Dr Aggarwal was actively putting out videos on social media regarding Covid-19. He was making an effort to educate people about Covid care even when he was suffering from the disease.

"I'm having Covid pneumonia which is progressive. But even then remember Raj Kapoor's words - the show must go on,” he was seen saying in the video. This video is now all over social media.

When he was in hospital, his account was handled by HCFI & Medtalks with a note which said,” Dr KK is recovering from COVID-19, meanwhile this account is being managed by HCFI & Medtalks”.

In a statement, his family said, "Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives."

Social media is flooded with tweets and comments thanking and appreciating Dr Aggarwal for his selfless efforts. One of the users thanked him for giving free Covid awareness sessions to the public on social media.

My complete learning abt Covid started by watching @DrKKAggarwal Ji's free awareness sessions.He was the only one who motivated everyone by saying"Darna Nahi Hai N D one who confidently said"Focus on high risk person"in your family n giv symptomatic treatment to kids@bejonmisra https://t.co/Pb27N8ufKX — Saurabh Saraswat (@Saurabhrvs) May 18, 2021

Another user tweeted, “This kind of doctors are the reason we started calling them god”.