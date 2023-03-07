There can't be school without playground: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said there cannot be a school without a playground, and set aside a judgement by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which allowed encroachment upon the land meant for it.

"There cannot be any school without playground. Even the students, who study in such a school are entitled to a good environment," a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said.

On a petition filed by the Haryana government, the court said the High Court has "committed a very serious error" in directing to legalise the unauthorised occupation and possession made by the original writ petitioners (Satpal and others) on payment of market price.

"Even the other directions issued by the High Court are not capable of being implemented, namely, to segregate the vacant land from the residential house and which can be separated and utilised for earmarked purpose, i.e., school premises," the bench noted.

The court also pointed out the unauthorised construction here is in such a manner and even some areas are not used for residential purpose and some of the area is covered by vegetation and therefore, it is not possible to segregate and separate the same, which can be used for school premises.

The court directed the original writ petitioners to vacate the land, occupied by them unauthorisedly within a period of 12 months.

"If within one year, they do not vacate the lands in question, the appropriate authority is directed to remove their unauthorized and illegal occupation and possession," the bench ordered.

The writ petitioners were found in illegal occupation of the Gram Panchayat land to the extent of 5 kanal and 4 marla out of 11 kanals and 15 marla reserved for the purpose of the school.