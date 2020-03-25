There is enough stock, says Maharashtra CM to stop panic buying

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra leaped to 122 on Wednesday, people were seen rushing to shops and bazaar. However, the government repeatedly requested citizens to refrain from panic shopping and unnecessarily stocking food items.

On Tuesday, the total number of positive cases stood at 107. It has now risen to 122 with new cases being reported from the Mumbai metropolitan region and Sangli district.

The state's first two positive cases, a Pune-based couple, who had travelled to Dubai in the last week of February, were discharged from the Naidu Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that there is enough stock and nothing to worry about.

The movement of goods and agricultural produce is also being streamlined, he said.

“We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too," he said in his Facebook address.

"Today is auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.....will celebrate Gudi Padw in a big way once we tackle this crisis....it is now time to stay indoors, don't step out," he said.

Calling it a war-like situation, he said, “It is a war-like situation so I have compared this coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy.”

Thackeray reiterated the need for people to stay indoors and he put the point across with his sense of humour.

"...people ask me what are you doing during lockdown....I say, I'm listening Mrs CM, you listen to your Home Minister," he said during his Facebook address on the occasion of Gudi Pawda, the traditional new year.

After the cops seized 25 lakh masks to the tune of Rs 15 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was very curt. "How can people think of earning profits at such time of extreme crisis...punish them in such a way that their two generations would remember," he said.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has warned that violation would not be taken lightly. "Majority are cooperating, only five to 10 per cent are otherwise," he said, adding: ".... I have told, ordered that lathi has to be used if people don't listen.... so apply oil in the lathi....and use it in the most effective way".

During the last two days, cops were seen putting lathis to good use. They even ensured that violaters do sit-ups and even made people clean their spit.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was seen playing chess with his daughter Supriya Sule and granddaughter.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that there is enough stock of foodgrains. "Anyone black-marketing could face a jail term of 7 years," he warned.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan said that if need be, the state government can create 55,000 beds in its guest houses and other properties.