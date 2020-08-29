There shouldn't be further delay in NCDRC appointments: Supreme Court

There should not be a further delay in appointing members of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), the Supreme Court has said, asking the Centre to complete the process soon.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat made the observation while extending the term of an NCDRC member who is scheduled to retire on Sunday.

"The finalisation of the selections and appointments of members of NCDRC does not brook further delay," it said. "We hope and trust that the appointments to the NCDRC shall be made soon."

The apex court was considering a plea by the NCDRC member who has filed an application seeking a direction for extension of his service till the regular appointments are made.

Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that the recommendations made by the selection committee were under the consideration of the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC).

The top court said as the applicant was due to retire on August 30, the term of his appointment was extended for a month.

The apex court had earlier expressed its displeasure over pending vacancies in the NCDRC and said the issue had to be addressed urgently.

"You (govt) keep creating forums to take away work from the judiciary, but then you do not man them and then they come to a standstill," the top court had said. "This is creating a problem and we must express our displeasure at this and this should be attended to urgently."