There will be earthquake if BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena is harmed: Cong MLA from Rajasthan Ramlal Meena

Reacting sharply to a life threat given to BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena, Congress MLA Ramlal Meena has said there will be an "earthquake" if Meena even got a scratch.

"The threat to Dr Kirodi Lal Meena is okay but there will be an earthquake if there is a scratch to him. We could be from different political parties, but Dr Sahab is a messiah for the poor. He is always in the favour of maintaining social harmony," the Pratapgarh MLA posted on social media on Monday night.

Also Read—If elected, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be second vice president from Rajasthan

He said there must be some political reasons behind the threat issued to the BJP leader, adding that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will get to the bottom of the matter and the guilty will not be spared.

Kirodi Lal Meena got a complaint lodged on Monday after he received a hand-written note, threatening him, at his Pandara Road bungalow in New Delhi. The BJP MP also wrote to Gehlot, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and the Delhi police commissioner to get the matter probed.

A man, identifying himself as Qadir Ali Rajasthani, gave the life threat to the Rajya Sabha member, accusing him of spreading vitriol against Muslims, according to the letter shared by Kirodi Lal Meena with the media.

In the letter, Ali expressed his anguish at Meena considering himself a "Hindu leader" and his advocacy for Hindus.

He said a few days ago, Meena had offered a month's salary to Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was killed in Udaipur by two men, and accused him of calling Muslims "Talibani hardliners".

Ali said no matter how big a leader one is, he will teach a lesson to those who insult Prophet Mohammad and Meena is next on the list.

Lal was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in Udaipur by two men for voicing support to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made certain controversial remarks against the Prophet during a debate on a television channel.

In a statement, Kirodi Lal Meena said he is "not afraid of the threat" and will keep exposing "jihadis" and the "political forces harbouring them".