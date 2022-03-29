No discussion on presidential election so far: Patnaik

There's time for presidential elections, no one has approached us so far: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik held a brief meeting with his party MPs in the BJD office in Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 15:29 ist
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI Photo

There has been no discussion on presidential elections and neither the government nor the opposition has approached the BJD over it, said the party's supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He visited Parliament on Tuesday and held a meeting with his party MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He was welcomed by all BJD MPs at the entry gate of Parliament.

Interacting with reporters, Patnaik said, "I have come to Parliament to meet my party MPs and to take up the developmental schemes of Odisha."

Asked whether there should be a consensus between the government and opposition over a presidential candidate, Patnaik said, "I haven't given a thought to it. There is time for presidential elections and no one has approached us so far."

Patnaik held a brief meeting with his party MPs in the BJD office in Parliament. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Odisha
Naveen Patnaik
BJD
Presidential Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

What is Alopecia?

What is Alopecia?

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

 