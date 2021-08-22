Thermal power plants permitted to use high ash content coal based on technical study: Govt informs NGT

Defending the government decision to allow thermal power plants to use coal with higher ash content than earlier, the Centre has informed the National Green Tribunal that it was based on technical study and in light of representations from the stakeholder ministries.

The Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Coal in their joint reply to the NGT said that it has issued a notification in this regard.

"If higher ash content in the coal is not permitted, washing of coal will be required to reduce the ash content and, in that process, apart from pollution in transportation more water will be wasted," the NGT was informed.

The government also said that emission norms and instructions for the utilisation of fly ash have been notified which are applicable to the Thermal Power Plants (TPP). The power plants have to take prior Environment Clearance (EC) and comply for control of environmental impact, the government said.

Since the matter related to this is still pending in the Supreme Court, the counsel for both the ministries submitted that overlapping issues are pending consideration before the Supreme Court and parallel proceedings before the tribunal may not be appropriate.

The government made this submission after a plea by NGO 'Say Earth' against the May 21, 2020 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, permitting the use of coal with ash content higher than permitted earlier, saying it is causing damage to the environment.

Under the new notification, thermal power plants will be able to use coal irrespective of ash content and will be liable for proper disposal of coal ash and meet emission standards set by the apex pollution monitoring body.