These are very difficult times, SC judge says on staff testing positive for Covid-19

Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah on Thursday announced that all his staff members involved in the virtual hearing have tested positive for Covid-19.

Sitting on a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, Shah broke the news to the lawyers, while hearing a case through video conferencing, that all his staffers at the official residence have been affected.

"Can we take a break for 10-15 minutes? My entire virtual staff has tested positive," he said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the court should take its own time to deal with the situation. The bench then rose and informed the lawyers that it will reassemble at 2 pm.

"These are very difficult times,” Justice Shah observed.

A few days ago, 44 staffers at the top court had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the top court’s functioning has not been affected with judges conducting virtual hearing from their home offices.