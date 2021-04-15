These are very difficult times, SC judge says on staff testing positive for Covid-19

Very difficult times: SC judge on Covid-positive staff

Over 40 staffers of the apex court had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection a few days ago

Ashish Tripathi
  • Apr 15 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 20:05 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah on Thursday announced that all his staff members involved in the virtual hearing have tested positive for Covid-19.

Sitting on a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, Shah broke the news to the lawyers, while hearing a case through video conferencing, that all his staffers at the official residence have been affected.

"Can we take a break for 10-15 minutes? My entire virtual staff has tested positive," he said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the court should take its own time to deal with the situation. The bench then rose and informed the lawyers that it will reassemble at 2 pm.

"These are very difficult times,” Justice Shah observed.

A few days ago, 44 staffers at the top court had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the top court’s functioning has not been affected with judges conducting virtual hearing from their home offices.  

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Supreme Court

