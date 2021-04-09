These states have imposed restrictions amid a Covid-19 surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out complete lockdown on Thursday but several cities and districts across India imposed night curfews and other restrictions amid an unprecedented surge in the Covid-19 cases.

PM Modi defended the curfew measure saying it has been experimented with globally to contain the virus. He proposed to call the night restriction as "corona curfew" to maintain public awareness about the pandemic.

India registered a record single-day spike of nearly 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to over 1.30 crore, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Here is a list of cities that are under fresh pandemic-induced restrictions:

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a "night corona curfew" between 10 pm to 5 am in seven district centres of Karnataka along with Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. It will also be applicable in district centres. Marriages, functions, meetings and events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed, he said, adding that Rs 250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask and it will be made more stringent.

New Delhi

The Delhi government on April 6 imposed seven hours of night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, with immediate effect for the entire April as an emergency measure for the "wellbeing and safety" of people in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

People require a soft or hard copy of an e-pass to travel during curfew hours. The e-pass can be obtained from the Delhi government website. Several categories of people, including those going for Covid-19 vaccination, persons associated with essential services, pregnant women, central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services, etc. are exempted from the night curfew.

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays till April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government announced the imposition of night curfew in all urban areas of the state from April 8. The state also decided to operate the government offices for five days every week for the next three months.

The government announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts every Sunday till further orders, and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on April 8.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered on April 8 the imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases. The night curfew will come into effect today.

The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara. The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of these districts. Reasi district will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases.

Odisha

Odisha has started imposing night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts to contain the spread of the disease.

Uttar Pradesh

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad imposed night curfew to tackle the spiraling coronavirus situation. In Bareilly, the night curfew will be imposed from April 9, while similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation areas on April 7, taking the number of such districts to seven.

The fresh restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the orders said. The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services will be exempted from the restrictions, the orders issued by the Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrates said.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19. As per the guidelines, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited but home delivery of food is allowed.

According to the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100. College classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended but students can take their practical exams with prior permission.

Gujarat

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases, the Gujarat government announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state, which will be in force till April 30. The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony.

The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced the extension of night curfew to the entire state and a ban on political gatherings till April 30. The chief minister has extended the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to all 22 districts of the state. As part of the fresh curbs, the number of people who can attend funerals and weddings has been reduced to 50 people indoors and 100, outdoors.

Chhattisgarh

Restrictions have been imposed on shops after 9 pm in several districts of the state, including Raipur, while some areas are already observing night curfews. The operation of all temporary and permanent shops will be allowed from 6 am to 9 pm, while restaurants, dhabas and hotels can remain open between 8 am and 10 pm for indoor dining.

In case any area is declared as a containment zone, then all shops and commercial establishments will remain shut there till further orders, and violation of guidelines would result in the closure of the concerned shop for 15 days along with legal action. Similar orders have been issued in Durg, Gaurela- Pendra-Marwahi (GPM), Sukma, Raigarh, Korba, Mungeli etc, though the orders issued in these districts did not mention the imposition of night curfew.

(With PTI inputs)