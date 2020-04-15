Think before you give lift during COVID-19 season

Shemin Joy
  • Apr 15 2020, 15:49 ist
Giving a lift to a second person on your motorcycle or allowing a third person to sit in a car can land you in trouble during the extended leg of COVID-19 lockdown.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has put restrictions on the number of people who can travel in a private vehicle.

Movement of persons is allowed in private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities.

"In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the back seat, in case of four-wheelers. However, in the case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is permitted," the guidelines said.

Like during the first leg of lockdown (March 25-April 14), buses for public transport, air, rail and metro services will not be allowed till May 3, the deadline for the extended leg of lockdown.

Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals is allowed only for medical reasons as well as other activities permitted in the guidelines like cargo movement.

All domestic and international air travel of passengers and all movement by trains, except for security purposes has been prohibited. Taxis, cab aggregators, autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws have also been banned.

 

