Third COVID-19 death in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 05 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 21:27 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 21-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died in Shimla on Tuesday, the third fatality in Himachal Pradesh.

The youth, who was stranded in Delhi during lockdown, had returned to his house in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in April, Chief Medical Officer Jeevanand Chauhan told PTI.

"As per his preliminary report, he was suffering from novel coronavirus. Confirmatory report of his second test is being awaited," Chauhan added.

The officer said the man had only one kidney since birth and was getting treatment from a Delhi hospital.

He was shifted to the IGMC hospital on Monday when his health deteriorated and he died on Tuesday, Chauhan said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh
Death

