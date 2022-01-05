Third Covid vaccine dose won't be mix-and-match: Centre

As the Centre readies to expand the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens from January 10, it announced on Wednesday that the third dose will not be a mix-and-match.
"Those who received Covishield will get a third dose of Covishield and those who got Covaxin will get a third shot of Covaxin," it said.
