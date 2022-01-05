Third Covid vaccine dose won't be mix-and-match: Centre

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 05 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 17:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

As the Centre readies to expand the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens from January 10, it announced on Wednesday that the third dose will not be a mix-and-match.

"Those who received Covishield will get a third dose of Covishield and those who got Covaxin will get a third shot of Covaxin," it said.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Covid-19
Booster dose

