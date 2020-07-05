"This is now routine in our country" NGO volunteers in Delhi allegedly attacked by mob while helping strays

Members of a Delhi-based NGO were allegedly attacked by a mob whilst picking up stray dogs for sterilization on Friday.

Ayesha Christina, founder of the Delhi-based NGO Neighbourhood 'Woof', was attacked along with other members of the organisation on the evening of July 3rd in Rani Bagh, North-West Delhi.

A video (warning: some users may find this content disturbing) posted on the NGO's Facebook group showed a battered and bleeding Ayesha along with members of her group, waiting to meet the SHO at the Azadpur Police Station.

“We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. So when we decide to stand up and for our voice to be heard, this is what is done to us,” Ayesha said in the video pointing to her clothes and mask which were covered in blood. She went out to highlight the condition of her colleagues Vipin, Abhishek, Deepak, who looked visibly harassed with their clothes torn. Their car was severly damaged as well.

In the video, she also alleged that their complaints were not taken seriously by Delhi Police.

However, on Twitter, the Delhi police handle claimed that an FIR had been filed at the Rani Bagh police station and “immediate medical assistance” was provided to the injured at the BJRM hospital.



Caption



The Delhi Commission of Women and its Chairperson, Swati Maliwal took cognizance of the matter and promised support.



Caption



According to an Indian Express report, the locals refused to let the NGO's van into the area and two men with whom the group had had an altercation earlier instigated a mob, of around 30 men who hurled threats and abuses even as the group attempted to show them their IDs and explain their work. Ayesha stones and tiles were hurle dat them even as they tries escaping in their car.

Ayesha Christina’s video message sparked outrage on social media after which the NGO put out the following message on their facebook page, “Our team is bruised and shaken , but all okay. We shall be back with an update shortly . If the world has done this to us, we’ve also found our way back on our feet with the help of all standing with us . Overwhelmed by the support(sic).”