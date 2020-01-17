Those who protested in 2012 for my daughter now playing with her life, says Delhi gang-rape victim's mother

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, said to ANI, "Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today the same people are only playing with my daughter's death for political gains."

