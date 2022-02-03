Thought they would kill me, says Arunachal teen who was abducted by Chinese authorities: Report

The Indian teen who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Arunachal Pradesh, confirmed his father’s allegations that he was “tied up, kicked, and given electric shocks” while in Chinese custody.

Miram Taron, 17, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

In an interview with NDTV, Taron said, “I knew nothing. I had no idea if they were taking me back to Indian territory or if Indians were doing something similar. I thought they would take me to their city and kill me.”

Sharing his horrifying experience, he said that he was terrified and was shivering. “ I was terrified but wasn't even able to weep out of fear. They said some things and kicked me, then kicked me again two to three times. They gave me electric shocks twice,” he added.

"Johnny (his friend) threatened them with the gun and escaped but I got cornered. They then tied me up, blindfolded me and took me away. They took me to a camp, it took around 15 minutes to reach there. They tied me up to a wooden post," he said.

The Chinese army handed over the 17-year-old to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.

A few days ago, Taron’s father had said that his son was mentally exhausted as the whole incident scared him.

“He was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity. They untied him only when it was time to eat or relieve himself. But, they provided him with adequate food," Opang Taron had said.

(With agency inputs)

