Thousands of farmers to descend at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

The Delhi Police has deployed over 2,000 security personnel at the venue

  • Mar 20 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 12:09 ist
Farmers shout slogans as they burn effigies of Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a protest to demand a farm debt waiver, pending payments of sugarcane farmers & MSP on March 14, 2023, Credit: AFP Photo

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) amid heightened security.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 2,000 security personnel at the venue.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police had said on Sunday.

The police personnel have also been deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order, they said. 

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the mahapanchayat. They are expected to start arriving at Ramlila Maidan from Sunday night.

The public and motorists have been advised to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, a traffic police official said.

"The Kisan Mahapanchayat is being held to press for legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP)," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, said in a statement on Sunday.

Lakhs of farmers from various states and Union territories are headed to Delhi to attend the event, it said.

Addressing a press conference here, Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers."

The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the central government's now-repealed farm laws. The Morcha suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and legal guarantee for MSP.

The farmers body has also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it was contrary to their demands.

