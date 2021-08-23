Three copies of Sikh holy book flown-in from Afghanistan

Three 'saroopas' (copies) of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib and 75 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said several people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared pictures of the copies of Guru Granth Sahib being carried to an Indian Air Force aircraft at Kabul airport.

The evacuation of these 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at such a challenging time is a big relief for us, said Sirsa who is also coordinating with the government in the evacuation mission.