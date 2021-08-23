3 copies of Sikh holy book flown-in from Afghanistan

Three copies of Sikh holy book flown-in from Afghanistan

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared pictures of the copies of Guru Granth Sahib being carried to an Indian Air Force aircraft at Kabul airport

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three 'saroopas' (copies) of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib and 75 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said several people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

Also Read | We'll never even think of going back to Afghanistan now: Women refugees in India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared pictures of the copies of Guru Granth Sahib being carried to an Indian Air Force aircraft at Kabul airport.

The evacuation of these 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at such a challenging time is a big relief for us, said Sirsa who is also coordinating with the government in the evacuation mission.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Hardeep Singh Puri
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 