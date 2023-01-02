Three-day VHP meet concludes

Three-day VHP meet concludes with resolve to fight 'religious dogmatism'

Workers from over 24 countries came to the meet, the VHP said, and that they have operations in as many as 30 countries

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2023, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 07:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

No part of India should become Dar-Ul-Islam, leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad declared on Sunday on the concluding day of the three-day meeting of the right-wing body’s Central Board of Trustees and Governing Council. The VHP also said that Christian missionaries should replace their “radical leadership”. 

At the end of the meeting, VHP's trust board appealed to all sections of the society to not patronise “anti-national tendencies”. It urged the government at the centre as well as in states to “control” madrassas and missionary schools that “teach exclusivism, extremism and separatism”.

“The central government should enact stringent laws to prevent illegal conversions and religious dogmatism. The government should also pass and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the entire country,” the VHP said.

Workers from over 24 countries came to the meet, the VHP said, and that they have operations in as many as 30 countries. VHP president Alok Kumar said that there is a need for a comprehensive policy globally to “deal with the toxic effects of religious dogmatism”. 

“This narrow-mindedness and exclusivism has to be neutralised at the intellectual, social and political levels,” he said. He added that since the right-wing body will complete 60 years of existence in 2023, they have passed a  resolution for an action plan to make students sanskaarvaan (cultured) and shraddhaavaan (reverent) through Bal Sanskar Shalas, to hold competitions of education in Hindu traditions, among other plans.

