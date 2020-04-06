Three injured soldiers succumb; death toll in Kupwara encounter touches 13

Three more soldiers, who were injured in a gunfight with militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district yesterday, succumbed to their wounds, talking the number of army personnel killed in the operation to eight.

Besides eight soldiers, five militants were also killed in the gunfight which sporadically continued for four days reaching the peak on Sunday. While one soldier died on the spot, several others were injured in the fierce gun battle in the woods of Kupwara.

Four of the injured personnel including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) from elite PARA force succumbed to injuries on Sunday while three others lost the battle for life at the army’s health facility on Monday, reports said.

On Saturday evening, the army had rushed elite paratroopers to Rangdoori, Guguldara and Teen Behak area of Jumgund in Kupwara. The operation was launched initially by the army’s 8 JAT after intercepting a group of militants on Wednesday. Besides, the searches continued along Awaoora, Kumkadi, Zurhuma, Safawali, Batpora, Haihama areas by the joint team of army’s 41 and 57 Rashtriya Rifles, 160 Territorial Army and J&K police.

With coronavirus pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, the Pakistan army is trying to take advantage of the crisis and push militants into Jammu and Kashmir. In recent days several attempts were made by the infiltrators with Pakistani army giving them covering fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, at least three families from south Kashmir have approached police, claiming that their kin is among five militants killed in the encounter. The families, two from the Shopian district and another one from the neighbouring Kulgam are said to have reached Kupwara, demanding handing over of the bodies for performing the last rites.

However, police said that it was premature to comment as the identification process would be done once the bodies are handed over by the army.