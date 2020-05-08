Three men die of COVID-19, new positive cases in Tamil Nadu rises to 6,009

Three men died of COVID-19 and as many as 600 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday taking the aggregate number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 6,009, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

Following the three deaths, the number of fatalities in the state has risen to 40.

Two men hailing from here -a 78-year old and another 56-year-old-and a 83-year-old man died of COVID-19 at government hospitals on Thursday, the Minister said, adding they had co-morbid conditions.

The octogenarian died at Tirunelveli and the other two men here.

Of the 600 who tested positive, 405 were men and 195 women, he said.

On the rising numbers, the minister said: "The public need not have apprehensions about the number of positive cases.

It is because of aggressive testing of people including those with severe acute respiratory infections and ordinary (flu like) symptoms like cough.