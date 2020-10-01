Three-minute verdict for a 28-year-old dispute

It took special CBI judge S K Yadav only three minutes to read the operative portion of the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict acquitting all the 32 accused persons before a packed courtroom here on Wednesday.

Though the judge had arrived at the court a little after 10 am, he remained inside his chambers and came to the court around quarter past 12 noon.

As the special CBI judge started reading the verdict, the huge army of journalists from newspapers and TV channels from across the country also got into action and began filing alerts after being tipped off by the lawyers inside.

Only the accused and their lawyers were allowed inside the court, which turned into a fortress with hundreds of security personnel deployed. All roads leading to the court were sealed and traffic was diverted.

The accused persons had started arriving at the court after 10 am one by one. Many of the accused, who were very old, were accompanied by attendants as they were unable to walk on their own.

As many as 26 of the 32 accused were present in the court. Six were granted exemption from physical appearance. They had come prepared with bail bonds, which would be required if they were convicted.

As the news of acquittal came out, the supporters of the accused persons, chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and distributed sweets and garlanded each other.