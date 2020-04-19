Three more test positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

3 more test COVID-19 positive in Andaman & Nicobar

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory on Sunday to 15, officials here said.

All three are family members of a government employee, who was found to have contracted the disease two days ago, said Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for COVID-19 in the UT.

A resident of Bambooflat area in South Andaman, the 49-year-old man had been keeping unwell since April 10.

One of the three people who tested positive on Sunday is the government employee's wife.

They are all undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital here, officials said.

Of the 15 cases reported in the UT, 11 have recovered.

The administration in the islands has adopted the "pool testing" method using less number of kits.

The new method involves testing multiple samples at one go, the officials added. 

