Three Namibian cheetahs won't be released in the wild; alternate home is also not ready

Three of the first eight cheetahs brought from Namibia will not be released in the wild of Kuno national park since they are not “truly wild and less fearful of humans”, but the Union Environment and Forest Ministry is yet to ready an alternate home for the trio at Mukundara hills in Rajasthan.

While the Rajasthan government has offered to host these animals and several others in the future at Mukundara forest near Kota, eventually turning the national park into a cheetah breeding centre, the National Tiger Conservation Authority under the ministry is yet to take a final call.

The experts, however, said it would be difficult to bring more animals next year – as per the ministry’s original plan - unless a few of the 20 animals that already arrived are shifted to another site.

“Mukundara needs to ideally become available within the next few months and work needs to start on a third and fourth site. This will allow some of the cheetahs to be moved from Kuno to Mukundara. We will not be able to bring further cheetahs from South Africa next year unless this happens,” Adrian Tordiffe from the University of Pretoria, who is associated with the cheetah translocation programme, told DH.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 released the first three Namibian cheetahs that were flown into Gwalior in a special flight from Windhoek. Out of the first eight, two have been released in the wild and another three would join them soon.

But the remaining three that are currently in a larger enclosure and hunting, are unlikely to be released in the natural landscape because they have spent a significant amount of time in captivity at Cheetah Conservation Fund in Namibia and had limited experience in the wild.

“While they hunt easily for themselves, they may not be as good as a wild cheetah at defending themselves against leopards or tigers in India. They may be less fearful of humans and thus be less avoidant of human settlements than the other truly wild cheetahs would be,” Tordiffe said.

But still these not-so-wild animals were included in the first batch from Namibia because it was argued that they could either stay in the hunting bomas at Kuno where they could be mated and safely raise their young or they could be moved to the fenced reserve at Mukundara Hills where they would likely do well.

“Mukundara can serve as the national breeding centre for cheetah as we can not depend on other countries if we want to establish a stable cheetah population in India,” said veteran wildlife expert M K Ranjitsinh Jhala who chaired the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee on cheetah introduction and the brain behind the ambitious programme.

The Union Environment Ministry didn’t respond to DH queries, but Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Union Minister of State for Environment informed the Parliament that the cheetah action plan identified other potential sites like Gandhisagar and Nauradehi (both in Madhya Pradesh) and Bhainsrogarh sanctuary and Shahgarh bulge in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

There was no mention of Mukundara though the site was well recommended by experts and was highlighted in the action plan documents. “Its 82 sq km of fenced area with five prey species and bigger than some of the existing parks. It is ideal for rehabilitation and breeding of the cheetahs,” said Ranjitsinh.