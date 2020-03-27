Three new coronavirus cases in Delhi; govt to feed 4 lakh poor from March 28

Three more fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the national capital, taking the total number to 39 even as the Delhi government on Friday is working on a blueprint to treat more people in an eventuality of an increase in the coronavirus spread to the tune of 1,000 patients daily.

Delhi government also decided to provide lunch and dinner for at least two lakh people on Friday, an increase from 20,000, while it plans to double the number from Saturday.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Addressing a digital press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said three more cases have been reported in the capital, taking the total to 39. Of this, 29 had come from abroad while ten have contracted the disease from these people. So far, Delhi has reported only one death due to COVID-19.

Kejriwal also said arrangements have been made in 325 schools to provide lunch and dinner for the poor on Friday and they could cater to two lakh people.

"In these schools, around 500 people each can have lunch and dinner. Till yesterday, we were providing food to 20,000 people daily and now this number will increase to around two lakh from Friday. This number will be doubled from Saturday and will be food to four lakh people daily," he said.

Read: Slashed interest rate needs quick transmission: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi government authorities are spreading out these facilities across the city so that people do not need to travel a long distance. "We don't want anyone in Delhi sleep on empty stomach," Kejriwal said.

He also said a five-member doctors' team tasked with preparing a roadmap on how to deal with a situation in case of spread of Covid-19 has submitted their report. He said they have submitted suggestions for three stages -- when Delhi has less than 100 fresh cases of Covid-19 daily, up to 500 cases daily and 1,000 cases daily.

"We are having only 3-4 cases daily now. Some days there is no case at all. We have prepared ourselves, at present, to deal with 100 new cases daily. The report tells us what should be preparedness if the cases surge. The doctors have suggested how many isolation beds, ventilators, ICU beds, testing and ambulances we need in each stage. They have also given suggestions on how many doctors and other healthcare professionals are needed and how to deploy them. We are ramping up our capacity for an eventuality of 1,000 daily positive cases, for testing, treatment and isolation," he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

While shops selling essential goods like grocery, vegetables, fruits and medicines are open, more and more people are staying indoors. However, the prices of vegetables and fruits have gone up.

"There is a slight increase in prices of vegetables due to lockdown. The rates will be brought under control in a couple of days. If anyone tries to black-market at the wholesale market that person's licence will be cancelled," Delhi's Azadpur Wholesale Vegetable Market Chairman Adil Khan said. He also said there is no need for panic about the supply of vegetables and fruits.

Power and water supply in the capital are also normal and no cases of a power outage or shortage in the water supply are experienced. The call-centre and digital platform of BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) are working round the clock to address the problems besides coordinating with Resident Welfare Associations, including in helping customers to pay their bills.