Three test postive for Covid-19; PM asks to expand quarantine facilities

Three more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in India, taking the total number of cases to 34, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to look for expanding quarantine facilities in case the pandemic spreads further.

Health ministry officials said that of the three new cases – two were from Ladakh, who had returned from Iran, while one was from Tamil Nadu, with a travel history to Oman.

Of the 34 positive cases, three from Kerala have been discharged from the hospital and the rest 31 were undergoing treatment and were said to be stable.

India also decided to set up its own lab in Tehran to screen Indian nationals – mostly students and pilgrims – stranded there and facilitate the return of those who test negative for the virus.

The Prime Minister reviewed the situation on Covid-19 and the response of various ministries in dealing with the disease.

Modi directed officials to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spreads further.

The prime minister also issued directions to plan for early testing and evacuation from Iran.

He also stressed on the need for advance and adequate planning, and timely response for managing this infectious disease from a public health perspective.

At a separate event, the prime minister asked people not to spread rumours about the disease and its possible treatments.

“Whatever you do, kindly do it on the advice of your doctor. Let us not become doctors ourselves,” Modi said addressing owners of Jana Aushadi Kendras through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister, in view of expert opinion, said people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible and made aware of the do's and don'ts regarding the disease.

According to officials, 52 laboratories have been made operational across the country for screening for Covid-19. In addition, 57 laboratories have been provided with viral transport media and swabs for sample collection.

Since January 18, more than 7.26 lakh air passengers arriving at international terminals on 7,108 flights have been screened for Covid-19.