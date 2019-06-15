Three TMC workers killed in Bengal

Post-poll violence continued in West Bengal on Saturday as three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were allegedly murdered in the Mushidabad district in West Bengal.

According to district police sources the incident took place in the Domkal area of Murshidabad on the early hours of Saturday.

They said that at around 5 am the TMC workers Sohel Rana, Khairuddin Seikh and Rahidul Halsana were shot dead by miscreants. Another person Rajab Halsana was critically injured and is currently hospitalised.

TMC MP from Murshidabad Abu Taher alleged that miscreants backed by Congress and CPM committed the murders. CPM and Congress leaders denied the allegation.

Three persons have been arrested in the case so far.