Three trainee soldier craftsmen test COVID-19 positive

Three trainee soldier craftsmen test positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 24 2020, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 09:43 ist
Policemen wearing protective suits patrol a street during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Three soldier craftsmen undergoing training at the Military Station in Vadodara have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

This is the first instance in Gujarat wherein members of armed forces have been infected with coronavirus, which has claimed over 100 lives in the state so far.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

These trainee soldiers were admitted to government-run SSG Hospital in Vadodara, over 100km from here, on April 22 after their medical reports came positive for COVID-19, said a statement issued by defence PRO for Gujarat, Puneet Chadha.

"Three soldier craftsmen undergoing training at the Military Station in Baroda (Vadodara) tested COVID-19 positive on April 22.

"All protocols were followed and necessary actions taken by the Army authorities. All three jawans have been admitted to SSG Hospital," the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
soldiers
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

 