Tibetan lays down life fighting for India to resist Chinese PLA’s aggression in Ladakh

The mortal remains of Nyima Tenzin, draped with both the tricolour and the snow-lion flags lying at Sonamling in Ladakh, send out a not-so-subtle message to Beijing -– Tibetans living in India have joined the Indian Army to resist China's expansionism.

Tenzin sacrificed his life during the Indian Army's pre-emptive operation on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladakh late Saturday to repel the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The 51-year-old was a Company Leader in the Vikas Battalion of the Indian Army’s Special Frontier Force (SFF) -– an elite paramilitary force, which was raised during the India-China war in 1962 with most of its recruits being young refugees and guerrilla soldiers from Tibet. It was always under a shroud of secrecy.



Niyma's body draped in the tricolour and the Tibetan snow-leopard flag. Credit: Special arrangement



The valour of the SFF soldiers was never officially acknowledged. So were their supreme sacrifices.

There is nothing official about Tenzin's death. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement after the Indian Army thwarted the Chinese PLA’s move but it had no word about his martyrdom or the role of the SFF in the operation.

Tenzin is survived by his wife and three children, who received his coffin from the Indian Army in Leh on Tuesday, said Laghyari Namgyal Dolkar, a member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile based at Dharamshala.

His mortal remains now wait at his home for funeral -– draped not only with the tricolour, but also with what was the official flag of the government that existed in Lhasa before Tibet was occupied by the Chinese PLA in early 1950s. Tibet’s snow-lion flag has been banned by the Chinese government long back. It, however, remains the icon of the Tibetans’ resistance against the communist country’s rule over their homeland.

Tenzin Lodhen, another 24-year-old SFF soldier, was also injured in the operation.

The SFF, a.k.a. "Establishment 22", is under administrative control of the intelligence establishment of India, although it is placed under the command of the Indian Army whenever it is required to carry out covert operations. With most of its men still refugees or descendants of refugees from Tibet, New Delhi continues to keep the SFF under wraps, just as it never officially acknowledges the existence of the Tibetan Government in Exile in India -– ostensibly to avoid complications in its diplomatic relations with China.

The SFF, however, fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Army against the Pakistan Army, both during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh as well as the 1999 Kargil War.

"Death is always tragic, but what makes me and all the Tibetans proud is that another of our own has made the supreme sacrifice for India -– a nation that made us a part of it ever since His Holiness (Dalai Lama) had to leave Tibet, a nation that we will always remain grateful to," Namgyal Dolkar told the DH on Wednesday.

The Indian Army apparently factored in the SFF personnel's familiarity with the terrain along Ladakh-Tibet border by deploying them along the LAC. It came just after China claimed that thousands of youths in its Tibet Autonomous Region joined the PLA amid the military stand-off with India.