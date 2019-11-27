Tightrope walk for Uddhav as he takes over as Maha CM

With issues of opposite ideologies, presence of stalwarts and a strong opposition bench, Uddhav Thackeray has to do a tight
The government formation talks between Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress and its allies went on till Wednesday evening.
The maximum strength of the ministry could be 42.
On Wednesday, the 14th Vidhan Sabha was convened and called to order and new members were administered oath by ProTem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar
The three MVA allies are engaged in
Form Shiv Sena, the possible ministers are Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, Deepak Kesarkar.
From NCP, the frontrunners are Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil.
From the
How the two former CMs - Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan would be adjusted is a big challenge.
The Sena will have 15 ministers, but NCP and Congress 13 each. From their quota, they have to adjust allies.