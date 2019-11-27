Tightrope walk for Uddhav as he takes over as Maha CM

With issues of opposite ideologies, presence of stalwarts and a strong opposition bench, Uddhav Thackeray has to do a tight ropewalk as he takes over as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Uddhav (59), the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, will be sworn in as CM on Thursday evening by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at the historic Shivaji Park, which would also be a show of strength of anti-BJP forces.

The government formation talks between Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress and its allies went on till Wednesday evening.

The maximum strength of the ministry could be 42.

NCP would get the post of Deputy CM while Congress has the choice of choosing between a Dy CM of the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

On Wednesday, the 14th Vidhan Sabha was convened and called to order and new members were administered oath by ProTem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar . Uddhav and his wife Rashmi called on the Governor.

The three MVA allies are engaged in hard bargain over key portfolios of Revenue, Home, Public Works, Housing, Urban Development, Agriculture, Irrigation, Rural Development, Energy and State Excise.

Uddhav's son Aditya is likely to be inducted as a junior minister. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew is likely to be back as a minister.

Form Shiv Sena, the possible ministers are Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, Deepak Kesarkar.

From NCP, the frontrunners are Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil.

From the Congress side, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar.

How the two former CMs - Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan would be adjusted is a big challenge.

The Sena will have 15 ministers, but NCP and Congress 13 each. From their quota, they have to adjust allies.