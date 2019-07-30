TikTok: Guj DGP asks cops to desist from posting videos

Against the backdrop of few instances of police personnel in Gujarat posting their videos on TikTok, state DGP Shivanand Jha on Tuesday warned officials against uploading "improper" videos on mobile applications and social media even if they are off duty, under suspension or in civvies.

In a circular, Jha said all the policemen and officers must not indulge in any activity that would attract public criticism and tarnish the image of a "disciplined police force".

The circular comes days after three police constables from various police stations, including a woman, were suspended for uploading their videos on TikTok.

Citing provisions of the Gujarat Service (Conduct) Rules and the Gujarat Police Act, the DGP stated all police personnel must abide by these rules while using TikTok or other social media platforms.

While the circular does not suggest a blanket ban on the use of TikTok by police personnel, it directed them to refrain from uploading "improper" videos which would tarnish the image of the department.

"It has come to the notice recently that several policemen and police officers had uploaded their videos on TikTok. While some were on duty and in their uniform, some had shot the video inside police stations. Circulating such videos is not proper. Such acts tarnish the image of police in the society," stated the circular addressed to all police commissioners, district SPs and Range IGs.

"A policeman remains a policeman even if he is not in uniform, not on duty, under suspension or on leave," it stated.

The DGP has asked senior officers to ensure that lower-rung officers do not indulge in any activity on social media which would attract public criticism and bring disrepute to the police force.

Jha also asked the seniors to take steps to stop such videos from going viral.