TikTok rival Chingari app crosses 107 million downloads on Play Store

Short video app Chingari, one of the few TikTok rivals, on Friday announced that it has crossed 107 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Chingari had recently tied up with multiple platforms for unique entertainment and engagement collaborations, which includes association with celeb-based apps, digital content providers and video-sharing platforms in Indian languages.

'We launched Chingari with a concept of being unique in terms of a short-video sharing platform. It has constantly pushed us to go beyond the best. Chingari as a brand has now truly arrived with this present success on the charts. For us, this is just the beginning of bigger achievements,' Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari App, said in a statement.

Chingari has also worked heavily with the music industry. It includes associations with music labels in Indian languages like Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri to offer users options in regional language. The app has collaborated with artists like Nucleya for successful concerts.

To keep its users hooked, Chingari has also added first-of-its-kind AR (Augmented Reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with.

Further, a content creator on this platform not only earns recognition and sponsorships but is also given points (based on how viral the video is) that can be redeemed for money.

The company earlier revealed that the app witnessed around 100,000 downloads per hour at one point. Chingari app also registered 500,000 downloads within just 72 hours.

With 107 million downloads, Chingari has risen on popularity charts with its unique myriad offerings that meet the changing user demands, the company claims.

