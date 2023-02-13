'Time for gun control in India': SC registers suo motu case to restrict use of unlicensed firearms

'Time for gun control in India': SC takes suo motu case

Ashish Tripathi
  • Feb 13 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 18:55 ist
The Supreme Court on Monday registered a suo motu case to restrict the use of unlicensed firearms in the country, after noting that the use of illegal weapons is a "disturbing trend".

"The use of illegal firearms is a disturbing trend. There is no right to bear arms under the Indian Constitution, unlike the US," a bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna said.

The court registered a suo motu case to deal with the menace.

It also pointed out that unrestricted use of firearms results in injuries and at times death.

"Unlike the US constitution, where right to bear firearms is a Fundamental Right, under the wisdom of our founding fathers, no such right has been conferred on anybody under the Constitution of India," the bench said.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Joseph also orally observed, "I am from Kerala. This is unheard of there. Very few cases." Justice Nagarathna, for her part, said, "It is the feudal mindset".

Dealing with a bail plea of a 73-year-old man, the court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit within four weeks, on the number of cases registered for possession and use of unlicensed firearms under the Arms Act or any other law.

The court also asked the UP government to indicate the steps taken by it, to root out "the evil of unlicensed arms".

Supreme Court
Ammunition
firearms
India News

