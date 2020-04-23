Tips to keep yourself safe from coronavirus

As the world is struggling to defeat coronavirus, India too has been taking several measures to fight the pandemic.

While the government is commited to overcome the affects of the disease, the citizens are also expected to follow some tips to keep themselves safe from the fatal coronavirus.

Here are a few basic health tips to follow:

Wash hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser in regular intervals.

Avoid touchig your face, eyes, ears or mouth.

Keep a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Always cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing.

Always wear a mask when you move out of home.

Immediately seek medical attention if you have fever, cough, cold or breathing difficulty.

Avoid stepping out of home unnecessarily.

Eat healthy to keep your immunity up.

Avoid touching surfaces that are frequently touched by people like elevator buttons.

Be careful about where you put your mobile phone.