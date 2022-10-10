'Tiranga Welcome' for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Australia

'Tiranga Welcome' for EAM Jaishankar in Australia

PTI
PTI, Canberra,
  • Oct 10 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 21:25 ist
Jaishankar speaks during a press conference after a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Credit: AFP Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a warm 'Tiranga welcome' on his visit to Australia as India's tricolour lit the country's old Parliament House here.

After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar was given a 'Tiranga welcome' in the Australian capital on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint press conference here on Monday along with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Jaishankar said, "Thank you very much and let me begin by, first of all, thanking you really for a very nice welcome because when I came to Canberra yesterday, I saw the old Parliament building lit up in our national colours."

Also Read | West did not supply weapons to India for decades, chose military dictatorship next to us as partner: Jaishankar

Calling it a 'warm gesture' and recalling Australia's participation in the celebration of India's 75th Independence, he said, "And it wasn't a one-off. Because, as we celebrated our 75th anniversary of Independence, in fact, we saw that in Australia, across the country at different iconic sites, you celebrated along with us, and I was particularly struck by the image of the Sydney Opera House in our tricolour. So, I think it was a good gesture that spoke of a very warm sentiment, I appreciate that."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament House of Australia in our national colours."

Also Read | Ukraine conflict does not serve interests of anybody: EAM Jaishankar

After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar is in Australia to strengthen bilateral ties. This is his second visit to Australia this year.

The first visit was in February 2022 when he attended Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.

