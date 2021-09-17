'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi to celebrate PM's birthday

'Tiranga Yatra' taken out in Delhi to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

Participants carried the national flag and placards bearing names of various schemes and programmes of the Modi government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 13:45 ist
Representative image. PTI: File Photo

A 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by social organisations from ITO to Red Fort in the national capital marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Also read: PM Modi turns 71; President, ministers extend wishes

Participants carried the national flag and placards bearing names of various schemes and programmes of the Modi government and marched from Feroz Shah Kotla near ITO to the iconic Red Fort, under the leadership of former Union minister Vijay Goel.

"The 20 years of public life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has spent capably in governance and social development is an inspiration for the people of the country," Goel said on the occassion.

Former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, and members of various social organisations also took part in the event. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nareandra Modi
New Delhi
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

 