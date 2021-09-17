'Tiranga Yatra' taken out in Delhi to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

A 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by social organisations from ITO to Red Fort in the national capital marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Participants carried the national flag and placards bearing names of various schemes and programmes of the Modi government and marched from Feroz Shah Kotla near ITO to the iconic Red Fort, under the leadership of former Union minister Vijay Goel.

"The 20 years of public life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has spent capably in governance and social development is an inspiration for the people of the country," Goel said on the occassion.

Former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, and members of various social organisations also took part in the event.

