TMC against use of political slogans before parliamentary panels

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to write to all Union Ministries to desist from using slogans of political parties in its presentations before Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Sources said the party’s move comes against the backdrop of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) using ‘Sab ke Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas’ slogan during a presentation before the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs recently.

The party’s argument is that the Ministry was using the ruling BJP’s election slogan in an official presentation. However, government sources argued that the country’s Presidents as well as Prime Minister have used the coinage, which is the “guiding philosophy” of the present government.

At the Standing Committee meeting, sources said a Trinamool Congress MP is learnt to have raised the issue and has got support from some Opposition lawmakers. However, BJP MPs objected to it and argued that it was the official line of the government.

TMC leaders said the slogan is part of the BJP manifesto since 2014 and it should not be used by officials. They argued that it is proper for TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to talk about the party’s slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’ but it would be highly improper for the state Chief Secretary to use the slogan.

"Bureaucrats should refrain from using political slogans,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.