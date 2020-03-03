TMC allocates 'Benevolent Fund' for Delhi riot victims

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced the setting up of 'Benevolent Fund' to help the victims of communal clashes in Delhi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee becoming the first contributor by offering Rs 5 lakh.

The fund is not just meant for victims of Delhi riots but will provide help in the future too, Trinamool leaders said.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said they were starting with Rs 10 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh from Banerjee, who is also party chief, and contributions of at least Rs 10,000 from each MP. MLAs will also be contributing to the fund.

"We know we can't bring back lives nor can we bring back joy into the lives of the survivors. The least we can do is to show some concern," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said this fund is the brainchild of Banerjee and would be a permanent mechanism.

Asked about their demand for a discussion on the Delhi riots, he said there were at least 21 notices submitted on Tuesday to suspend the business of the Rajya Sabha to take up the situation in the capital but the government refused to do so for the second day.

"This is a government which doesn't want to answer hard questions on the genocide in the capital. They don't want to answer questions on livelihood issues, they don't want to answer questions on riots, " he said.

On Rajya Sabha Chairman's comment that he would take up the issue of Delhi riots only after normalcy is restored, Trinamool Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said a senior police official in there (Delhi) in the rank of Deputy Commissioner has come on record to say that normalcy has returned. "What else do you want? Where else do you want to discuss this? Parliament is supreme," he said.