TMC calls CBI team’s visit to party leader’s home ‘political witch hunt’

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at their home, in connection with an ongoing inquiry into the coal theft case. Trinamool Congress alleged that timing of questioning—which happened when Abhishek was campaigning in Tripura for the June 23 by-poll—was a “political witch hunt”. Incidentally, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, who is Abhishek’s aunt, was to leave for New Delhi in the afternoon.

According to sources, the CBI team reached the Trinamool MP’s house ‘Santiniketan’ in south Kolkata around 11:30 am. Although a questioning had taken place earlier as well, the team investigating the coal pilferage case visited her for the second time. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting a parallel investigation into the case.

“Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee lands in Agartala, ‘remote controlled’ CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident BJP, but we won’t back down!” TMC’s official handle on Twitter said about the incident.

Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc lands in Agartala, ‘remote controlled’ CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident @BJP4India, but we won’t back down! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 14, 2022

The party alleged that the central agency had opted for this particular day because it didn’t want Banerjee to visit Tripura, where the by-elections are due. “CBI chose this day for interrogation because they didn't want me to come here! But no force can stop us! We don't want Duare Gunda (anti-social at doorstep), we want Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep)! Tripura will not be controlled from Delhi but by Tripura's people!” the Trinamool added, quoting Banerjee.

The TMC leadership has maintained that the BJP-led government at the Centre has been using central agencies to curb political opponents. The CBI is investigating several major cases in the state, on directives from the court.

The case is related to the alleged illegal coal mining done at Eastern Coalfields Limited’s abandoned mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. Preliminary CBI investigations indicated that the bulk of the scam’s financial transactions—that ran into thousands of crores in rupees—went to several influential people through the hawala route. The ED is said to be investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.