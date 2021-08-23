TMC calls Centre’s monetisation plan anti-people, demands its immediate rollback

Govt’s monetisation plan anti-people, roll it back: TMC

'This BJP government is run by the corporate, of the corporate and for the corporate,' Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 23 2021, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 20:36 ist
TMC's Rajya Sabha chief whip, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. Credit: PTI File Photo

The TMC on Monday claimed that the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) is an example of “government getting privatised by crony capitalists” and demanded the immediate rollback of the "anti-people decision".

The party’s Rajya Sabha chief whip, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, also said that never before in the history of independent India, a "Union government has so helplessly surrendered to the corporate". "This BJP government is run by the corporate, of the corporate and for the corporate. This government has been completely privatised by crony capitalists.

Also Read | Finance Minister Sitharaman announces Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for infrastructure assets

"Under the garb of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), it is actually a privatisation programme. They are selling off everything — from railways to ports and highways. This is a bankrupt government. We want immediate rollback of the decision," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme which will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

TMC
India News

