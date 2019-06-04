TMC leader murdered in Kolkata

A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was murdered in Kolkata on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Nimta area of Kolkata.

According to police sources, Nirmal Kundu, ward president of TMC in the North Dum Dum Municipality area was shot multiple times from close range by unidentified miscreants who fled from the area after the incident.



Although local TMC leadership alleged that BJP was behind the incident Kolkata Police is yet to determine the motive behind the murder. The miscreants are yet to be identified, police sources said.



There is considerable tension in the area following the incident and a large police contingent has been deployed be been deployed. No one has been arrested in the case so far.