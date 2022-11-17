TMC leaders seek meeting with Prez over warrant against union minister

With a West Bengal court issuing an arrest warrant against Union Minister Nisith Pramanik in connection with thefts at two jewellery stores, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to seek his removal from the government.

TMC Parliamentary Party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Lok Sabha) and Derek O'Brien (Rajya Sabha) have sought the appointment regarding the arrest warrant issued against Pramanik, who represents Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

Sources said Trinamool leaders will demand the immediate sacking of Pramanik, who is a Minister of State for Home in the Narendra Modi government.

A seven-member delegation will travel to Delhi when the appointment is granted, sources added.

The arrest warrant was issued against the minister and another accused on November 11.

PTI had reported that no lawyer representing the minister was present when the warrant was issued.

The incidents of theft had taken place at jewellery shops near Alipurduar railway station and Birpara in 2009.