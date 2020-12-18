TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from the party

TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from the party

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 11:11 ist
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Silbhadra Datta has resigned from the party, according to ANI.

The development comes days after disgruntled TMC leader and former Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as the TMC MLA from the Nandigram Assembly constituency. 

According to sources close to Adhikari, the former Minister submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the State Assembly. However, Adhikari did not speak to reporters and left the Assembly premises after tendering his resignation.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TMC
West Bengal

What's Brewing

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

 