TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from the party

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Silbhadra Datta has resigned from the party, according to ANI.
The development comes days after disgruntled TMC leader and former Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as the TMC MLA from the Nandigram Assembly constituency.
According to sources close to Adhikari, the former Minister submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the State Assembly. However, Adhikari did not speak to reporters and left the Assembly premises after tendering his resignation.
More to follow...
