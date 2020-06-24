TMC MLA suffering from Covid-19 infection passes away

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for Covid-19 has died at a private hospital on Wednesday(June 24) morning. According to sources in the hospital, Ghosh died following multi-organ failure. He was 60 years old. He is the first MLA in West Bengal to die of Covid-19.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Ghosh was with TMC since 1998 and has been a co-worker for 35 years.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work,” tweeted Banerjee.

“He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends, and well-wishers,” she added.

Ghosh was hospitalised with Covid-19 for about a month. He did not pay much hid to his sickness in the beginning and was in a critical condition when he finally admitted to a hospital.

Hospital sources said that his condition improved a bit in the last three to four days but again deteriorated. They also said that since Ghosh was diabetic it made his condition even more critical.

Some of his family members were also infected by the virus but all of them have been cured. Recently Chief Minister also rued that Ghosh should have consulted a doctor much earlier.

Earlier Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose tested positive for Covid-19. But since he promptly took medical advice and got admitted to a hospital; Bose made a recovery and got discharged from hospital.