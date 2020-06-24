TMC MLA who tested positive for Covid-19, passes away

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for Covid-19 dies at Kolkata hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 10:14 ist
Representative image.

Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at a hospital in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over TMC MLA's death. "Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of people & party. He contributed much through his social work," she tweeted.

"Tamonash Ghosh has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers," she added.

More to follow

