TMC moves motion against ED, CBI ordinances

TMC moves privilege motion against Centre's move to extend tenure of CBI, ED chiefs

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 17 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 14:57 ist

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday moved a privilege motion in the West Bengal Assembly objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs, reported ANI.

More to follow

Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
India News
CBI

