TMC moves Supreme Court with contempt plea on 'worsening' situation in Tripura

All India Trinamool Congress on Monday moved a contempt plea before the Supreme Court on the alleged failure of the top officers of the Tripura government to ensure maintenance of law and order, affecting the right to campaign for its leaders during municipal polls.

Advocate Amar Dave mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing.

"Situation is worsening every day. Yesterday also certain things happened," he said.

The bench, after noting the polls are scheduled on November 25, put the matter for consideration on November 23.

On Sunday, Tripura Police arrested actor and TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh on charges of promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

An FIR was registered against her at the East Agartala Police Station for allegedly disturbing a municipal poll rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area on Saturday.

Notably, acting on a petition filed by TMC, the top court had on November 11 said since the election process has commenced, it is the bounden obligation of the state Home Affairs department and DGP to ensure that no political party, that is in the fray, is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner.

"Necessary arrangements shall be put into place and appropriate action taken by the Secretary to the Department of Home Affairs of the Government of Tripura as well as by the Director-General of Police, together with the law enforcement machinery of the State to enforce and comply with this order," it had said.

