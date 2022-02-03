TMC MP slams Centre over incorrect WHO map of India

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen on Thursday said that the World Health Organisation's (WHO) portal on Covid-19 has displayed India's map incorrectly and the government should have been much more vigilant on the issue, as it was "so much more proactive in purchasing Pegasus for spying" on political opponents.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Sen said he regularly searched international Covid-19 data through the WHO website and on January 30, he saw that the map of India showed blue colour but Jammu and Kashmir was coloured separately.

"When I clicked on the blue part, it showed the data of India. Surprisingly, when I clicked the yellow part it showed the data of Pakistan. To my utter surprise, I noticed that one part of Jammu and Kashmir was separately coloured once again and when I clicked that part only, it showed the data of China. Not only that, I saw in that particular map, the State of Arunachal Pradesh was also demarcated separately," he said.

"Our Government should have been much more vigilant in this particular issue. We have specially seen that our Government is so proactive in purchasing Pegasus for spying on their own Cabinet Minister and Opposition leaders, like our leader and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee," he added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take note of the issue.

