TMC organises protest rallies against NRC in Assam

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday organised rallies and street corner meetings at various parts of West Bengal in protest against the NRC in Assam.

The Trinamool Congress leadership had earlier announced that the party would organise mass protests on September 7 and 8 against the National Register of Citizens and the divisive politics of BJP.

"Today in Kolkata alone more than 40 protest rallies and street corner meetings have been organised. There has been very good response from various parts of Bengal," TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi said.

Such meetings and rallies would also be held on Sunday, he said.

Carrying posters and placards, TMC supporters shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government and demanded immediate repeal of NRC in Assam.

Reacting to TMC's programme, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said if the saffron party comes to power after the 2021 assembly polls, it will pitch for NRC in the state.

He said infiltrators would have to be driven out for the sake of the country's internal security and iterated BJP's commitment to protecting the interest of Hindu refugees through the Citizenship Amendment Bill.